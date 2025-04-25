On April 25, in Balashikha, Russia, near Moscow, the former deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yaroslav Moskalik, was blown up.
Points of attention
- The Volkswagen involved in the explosion had changed ownership multiple times prior to the tragic event, raising questions about the timeline and potential motives behind targeting the Russian general.
- Yaroslav Moskalik's background as the former deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces adds another layer of intrigue to this shocking incident.
Another war criminal eliminated in Russia
Several Russian Telegram channels reported on Moskalyk's death at once.
In addition, they published a video from the scene.
According to preliminary information, the Russian general was passing by a car that suddenly exploded.
In connection with the car explosion, the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case — under which article it is not specified.
The emergency services claim that the cause was an explosive device. However, this is currently only one version of the incident.
It later became known that the Volkswagen blown up in Balashikha had been resold at least three times since the end of January 2025.
On April 25, at around 10:40 a.m., a Volkswagen parked near the driveway detonated as Major General Yaroslav Moskalyk was leaving his house. He was killed on the spot by the blast wave and striking elements.
Yaroslav Moskalyk, 59, is the former deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
