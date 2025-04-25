The US has indicated a "finish line" for Ukraine and the US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that US President Donald Trump's team has shown Ukraine and Russia the path to peace, as well as what the "finish line" should look like in the current situation.
Points of attention
- The recent missile attack on Kyiv by Russia serves as a somber reminder of the urgency to end the war, as stressed by Rubio.
- The US aims to facilitate the path to peace by showing both countries the 'finish line,' but acknowledges that reaching it requires collective efforts from Ukraine and Russia.
Rubio made a new statement about ending the war
According to the head of the State Department, the United States has offered its allies its scenarios for discussing the things that would be needed to end the war.
He also officially confirmed that discussions on these ideas have already taken place.
In addition, Rubio responded to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, which killed 12 Ukrainians.
According to the head of American diplomacy, this is a reminder to everyone why this war needs to end.
More on the topic
