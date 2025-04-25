The US has indicated a "finish line" for Ukraine and the US
The US has indicated a "finish line" for Ukraine and the US

Rubio made a new statement about ending the war
Source:  Ukrinform

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that US President Donald Trump's team has shown Ukraine and Russia the path to peace, as well as what the "finish line" should look like in the current situation.

  • The recent missile attack on Kyiv by Russia serves as a somber reminder of the urgency to end the war, as stressed by Rubio.
  • The US aims to facilitate the path to peace by showing both countries the 'finish line,' but acknowledges that reaching it requires collective efforts from Ukraine and Russia.

Rubio made a new statement about ending the war

According to the head of the State Department, the United States has offered its allies its scenarios for discussing the things that would be needed to end the war.

This war can be ended. Both sides have to agree to it. We have shown them the way forward.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

He also officially confirmed that discussions on these ideas have already taken place.

"There will be good meetings this weekend. We showed them the finish line. We need them (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) to both say 'yes,'" the American diplomat added.

In addition, Rubio responded to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, which killed 12 Ukrainians.

According to the head of American diplomacy, this is a reminder to everyone why this war needs to end.

This is not our war. We didn't start it, as you know, but we are trying to end the death. We are trying to end the destruction, and we have shown the way forward. We see the finish line, but both (countries — ed.) have to get there.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

