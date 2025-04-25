The US has indicated a "finish line" for Ukraine and the US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that US President Donald Trump's team has shown Ukraine and Russia the path to peace, as well as what the "finish line" should look like in the current situation.

Rubio made a new statement about ending the war

According to the head of the State Department, the United States has offered its allies its scenarios for discussing the things that would be needed to end the war.

This war can be ended. Both sides have to agree to it. We have shown them the way forward. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

He also officially confirmed that discussions on these ideas have already taken place.

"There will be good meetings this weekend. We showed them the finish line. We need them (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) to both say 'yes,'" the American diplomat added. Share

In addition, Rubio responded to Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, which killed 12 Ukrainians.

According to the head of American diplomacy, this is a reminder to everyone why this war needs to end.