Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, after a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, reported that the Russian army tried to intensify assault operations on the battlefield under the cover of the latest massive strike.

Russia does not abandon attempts for a new breakthrough

As Syrskyi informed Zelensky, over the past 24 hours, almost 150 Russian attacks against positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and over 4,500 shelling, including from heavy weapons, have been recorded.

What is important to understand is that the most severe situation was in the Pokrovsky direction.

In fact, the Russians tried to develop assault operations under the cover of their massive strike. When the maximum of our forces was focused on defense against missiles and drones, the Russians significantly intensified their ground attacks. The Russians received a worthy rebuff. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/25/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 946,500 (+1,170) people,

tanks — 10,703 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,315 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 26,895 (+72) units,

MLRS — 1,372 (+3) units,

air defense systems — 1,144 (+3) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,779 (+119) units,

cruise missiles — 3,196 (+48) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,906 (+151) units.