Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

On the evening of April 24, the Russian invaders launched an air attack on Ukraine with 103 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 81 drones were neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

On the night of April 25, 2025 (from 10:30 p.m. on April 24), the enemy attacked with 103 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types) — launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 41 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country. Share

40 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attack.