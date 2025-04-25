Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the evening of April 24, the Russian invaders launched an air attack on Ukraine with 103 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 81 drones were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The air battle took place in the east, north, and center of Ukraine, with significant losses on the Russian side.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare equipment, were instrumental in countering the enemy drones.

On the night of April 25, 2025 (from 10:30 p.m. on April 24), the enemy attacked with 103 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types) — launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 41 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

40 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the Ukrainian defenders.

