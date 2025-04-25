Search operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike

On the morning of April 25, rescuers announced the completion of search and rescue operations at the site of a residential building destroyed by Russians in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The State Emergency Service confirms the death of 12 people.
Points of attention
- The tragic incident highlights the deadly consequences of the cooperation between Russia and North Korea, showcasing their disregard for human life and the use of powerful weapons in conflict.
- Ukrainian special services are currently verifying the information regarding the missile's origin, emphasizing the need to hold accountable those responsible for such destructive acts.
Search operations in Kyiv completed
Despite this, it is important to understand that emergency and recovery work is still ongoing.
According to rescuers, they continue to dismantle damaged building structures.
Currently, 73 rescuers and 25 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the scene.
According to preliminary data, the enemy used a ballistic missile manufactured by North Korea. Ukrainian special services are currently verifying this information.
