Search operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike
On the morning of April 25, rescuers announced the completion of search and rescue operations at the site of a residential building destroyed by Russians in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The State Emergency Service confirms the death of 12 people.

  • The tragic incident highlights the deadly consequences of the cooperation between Russia and North Korea, showcasing their disregard for human life and the use of powerful weapons in conflict.
  • Ukrainian special services are currently verifying the information regarding the missile's origin, emphasizing the need to hold accountable those responsible for such destructive acts.

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv. 12 people were killed and 87 injured, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Despite this, it is important to understand that emergency and recovery work is still ongoing.

According to rescuers, they continue to dismantle damaged building structures.

Currently, 73 rescuers and 25 units of State Emergency Service equipment are working at the scene.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used a ballistic missile manufactured by North Korea. Ukrainian special services are currently verifying this information.

If the information about the production of this missile in North Korea is confirmed, it will become another proof of the criminality of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang. They kill people and make a mockery of life together — this is the only meaning of their cooperation. Russia constantly uses such weapons — missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang got the opportunity in real war conditions to make its weapons more deadly.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

