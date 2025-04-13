Not artillery. Experts named the "dominant killer" on the front
Not artillery. Experts named the "dominant killer" on the front

Drones have begun to play a key role in warfare
Source:  The Sun

Experts and analysts for The Sun have concluded that strike drones have become the “dominant killer” in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Western intelligence data suggests that 8 out of 10 soldiers killed and wounded were remotely attacked by devices piloted by young soldiers, often many kilometers from the battlefield.

  • Former British Army intelligence officer Phil Ingram underscores the transformative role of drones in modern warfare, highlighting the need for defense strategies against these rapidly evolving weapons.
  • British experts advocate for the establishment of their own squadrons of strike drones to adapt to the changing landscape of military operations.

According to Western officials, drones have indeed been able to replace traditional artillery strikes on targets.

As of today, they are the main cause of 70 to 80% of the losses of both the Russian army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian soldiers are attacked by at least 100 strike drones every day — approximately one every 15 minutes.

These kamikaze drones are cheap to produce and very effective. They can hover in a certain area before being assigned a target to attack.

A statement on this matter was made by former British Army intelligence officer Phil Ingram.

According to him, it was drones that were able to change the nature of modern warfare:

These impressive numbers showed that drones will play a significant role in all future military campaigns, Ingram emphasized.

British experts draw attention to the fact that the nature of military operations is rapidly transforming.

Against this background, they called for the creation of their own squadrons of strike drones.

