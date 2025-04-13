Experts and analysts for The Sun have concluded that strike drones have become the “dominant killer” in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Western intelligence data suggests that 8 out of 10 soldiers killed and wounded were remotely attacked by devices piloted by young soldiers, often many kilometers from the battlefield.
Points of attention
- Former British Army intelligence officer Phil Ingram underscores the transformative role of drones in modern warfare, highlighting the need for defense strategies against these rapidly evolving weapons.
- British experts advocate for the establishment of their own squadrons of strike drones to adapt to the changing landscape of military operations.
Drones have begun to play a key role in warfare
According to Western officials, drones have indeed been able to replace traditional artillery strikes on targets.
As of today, they are the main cause of 70 to 80% of the losses of both the Russian army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian soldiers are attacked by at least 100 strike drones every day — approximately one every 15 minutes.
A statement on this matter was made by former British Army intelligence officer Phil Ingram.
According to him, it was drones that were able to change the nature of modern warfare:
British experts draw attention to the fact that the nature of military operations is rapidly transforming.
Against this background, they called for the creation of their own squadrons of strike drones.
