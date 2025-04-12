NATO warns of Putin's new plans for nuclear weapons
NATO warns of Putin's new plans for nuclear weapons

What is Russia up to again?
Читати українською
Source:  Welt am Sonntag

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in space, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said, calling it a "worrying" development.

Points of attention

  • The intensifying competition in space is raising concerns about global security, prompting NATO to strengthen satellite surveillance, particularly in the Arctic region.
  • Satellites play a crucial role in tracking movements on land and at sea, as well as providing secure communications for troops, making them an essential asset for ensuring security.

NATO fears that the aggressor country Russia is actively preparing for war in space and will try to use nuclear weapons against satellites.

According to the latest data, Moscow's capabilities in space are outdated and do not reach the level of Western countries.

Therefore, developing nuclear weapons in space is a way for Russia to improve its capabilities. This is a matter of great concern.

He points out that this would be a violation of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

We also cannot ignore the fact that space has become increasingly crowded, dangerous, and unpredictable in recent times.

"We know that competition in space is fierce and is getting fiercer. And not just commercially. It affects our entire security," warns Mark Rutte.

Against this background, the NATO Secretary General announced for the first time the strengthening of satellite surveillance of the Arctic due to suspicious actions by Russia and China.

Satellites can help us track movements on land and at sea, as well as provide our troops with reliable and secure communications.

