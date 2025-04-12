Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive Russian assault in the Donetsk region
Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive Russian assault in the Donetsk region

Another assault by the Russian army proved to be a failure
Source:  Forbes

The aggressor country Russia is trying to portray Ukraine's situation as dire, but in reality, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully thwarting most of the Russian army's attempts to advance on the battlefield.

  • Despite facing simultaneous attacks by four assault groups of Russian invaders, the Ukrainian forces, led by the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, Marines, and drone units, managed to defend their positions and repel the enemy.
  • The dense drone attack orchestrated by the Ukrainian forces proved to be a powerful deterrent, preventing any Russian assault group from reaching their positions and achieving their objectives.

Four assault groups of Russian invaders simultaneously attacked in the west of the Donetsk region.

This happened on April 8 — north of Kurakhovo and south of Sribne.

The "Khortytsia" group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that within a few hours, four combined groups set out from different directions and at different times to the area of the settlement of Bohdanivka: infantry, on buggies and motorcycles, armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, and tanks.

The Russian invaders intended to capture Bogdanivka, Troitske, and Horikhovo.

However, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, Marines, and drone units did everything they could to thwart the enemy's plans.

To do this, they used a swarm of FPV drones and delivered a powerful blow.

The drone attack was so dense that the explosions of some drones provoked the detonation of neighboring ones. Not a single Russian assault group reached the Ukrainian positions.

