US intelligence learned about the number of Chinese in the Russian army
US intelligence learned about the number of Chinese in the Russian army

The role of Chinese soldiers in the Russian army
Source:  Reuters

According to American intelligence sources cited by journalists, about 200 Chinese citizens are fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine. It is also indicated that they are mercenaries and have no direct connection to the Chinese authorities.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky accuses Putin of prolonging the war by recruiting Chinese mercenaries to compensate for losses in North Korean soldiers.
  • Collaborative efforts are emphasized to address the recruitment of foreign fighters in the conflict, highlighting the need for joint pressure on Moscow.

The role of Chinese soldiers in the Russian army

Reuters spoke to US officials with access to US intelligence, as well as a former Western intelligence official.

According to the latter, about 200 Chinese mercenaries are fighting for Russia and have no connection with the Chinese government.

In addition, it is alleged that Chinese military officers, with Beijing's permission, are near the Russian front line to "learn lessons and tactics from war."

According to media insiders, Chinese fighters are most likely poorly trained and have no noticeable impact on the military operations of the Russian army.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently reported that "at least several hundred Chinese citizens are fighting as part of the Russian occupation forces."

According to the head of state, dictator Putin is doing everything possible to drag out the war, even at the expense of Chinese lives.

Putin didn't have enough soldiers from North Korea. Now he's trying to make up for the losses by bringing in another nation, the Chinese. How long can he keep doing this? We have to work together so that these issues are not about Moscow's choice, but about our joint pressure on Moscow, because that's the only way it can work.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

