"There is no real plan." Trump can fool Ukraine and Europe

Europe is losing confidence in Trump on ending the war
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, European politicians who have already spoken with US President Donald Trump's team have concluded that the White House does not actually have a clear plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The absence of a coordinated process for formulating policy on Ukraine, with only one principals' meeting held by the National Security Council, has contributed to the uncertainty and doubts surrounding the US administration's strategy.
  • Media insiders in the European Union have expressed concerns about conflicting statements from different parts of the administration, indicating a lack of a coherent plan and direction in resolving the conflict.

Europe is losing confidence in Trump on ending the war

According to media insiders in the European Union, the White House is putting pressure on official Kyiv to quickly achieve results.

Against this background, European officials expressed fears that the States might dare to make decisions that could undermine not only Ukraine, but also the EU's security architecture.

Currently, official Brussels is worried that the US has no clear ultimate goals.

"We sometimes hear conflicting things from different parts of the administration. It also adds to the feeling that there is no real plan here," the anonymous source said.

According to journalists, the Trump team has not yet formed a coordinated process for formulating policy on Ukraine.

Contrary to standard practice, the National Security Council held only one principals' meeting — a meeting attended by all or most of the president's top national security advisers — on this issue, the publication writes.

