"Constantly disappointed." Trump criticized Russia and Ukraine
Trump is unhappy with both sides of the war
Source:  Forbes

As it turns out, US leader Donald Trump continues to be frustrated by his inability to end Russia's war against Ukraine, blaming Moscow and even Kyiv, which is the victim of aggression.

  • Caroline Levitt emphasizes that Trump is continually disappointed with the actions of both Russia and Ukraine.
  • The US president's team aims to use leverage in negotiations to bring about a final peace treaty.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt made a statement on this matter.

She began to argue that the visit of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was an important stage in the diplomatic process.

According to Levitt, these efforts are aimed at ending the war and signing a final peace treaty between Kyiv and Moscow.

She also drew attention to the fact that the American leader constantly expresses disappointment with the actions of both sides of the conflict — both Russia and Ukraine.

I think the president has made it pretty clear that he is continually disappointed in both sides of this conflict, and he wants this fighting to stop. He wants the war to end.

Caroline Levitt

Caroline Levitt

White House Spokesperson

She also added that Trump's team has leverage in negotiations to conclude a peace agreement.

"We are going to use these levers," Levitt emphasized.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 12, 2025

