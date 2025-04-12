The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 270 units of Russian army weapons
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 270 units of Russian army weapons

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 12, 2025
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1,144th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Over the past day, 149 combat clashes have occurred.

  • Ukrainian defense forces have effectively targeted areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders, showcasing strategic counterattacks.
  • Detailed reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provide insights into the ongoing airstrikes, attacks, and the use of kamikaze drones by the Russian army in the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/12/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 931,450 (+1,240) people;

  • tanks — 10,591 (+11) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,055 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,092 (+49) units;

  • MLRS — 1,362 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,278 (+78) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,807 (+128) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders carried out 101 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 183 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out over 6,400 attacks, 215 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,789 kamikaze drones for the attack.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders, two MLRS, one artillery system, and two air defense systems.

