When will Ukraine receive new F-16s — the response of the Prime Minister of Belgium

Belgium will keep its promise to provide Ukraine with F-16s
Source:  UNIAN

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever announced that Ukraine will receive two F-16 aircraft from his country by the end of 2025, but for spare parts. Two more fighters will arrive in 2026.

Points of attention

  • Belgium is waiting for the F-35s to arrive before transferring more fighter jets to Ukraine, ensuring no delays in the agreed delivery timeline.
  • Bart de Wever reassured that Belgium will keep its word and deliver the promised F-16s to Ukraine once the F-35s are received, demonstrating a strong partnership between the two countries.

Belgium will keep its promise to provide Ukraine with F-16s

Bart de Wever shared his country's plans during a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

We promised to become the largest supplier of F-16s to Ukraine. Of course, we will keep our word. Two F-16s for spare parts will arrive this year. Two aircraft will arrive next year.

Bart de Wever

Bart de Wever

Prime Minister of Belgium

According to the politician, he hopes that Belgium will be able to transfer even more fighter jets to Ukraine.

Currently, as is known, Brussels is waiting for the promised F-35s.

"There are no delays on our part. As soon as we receive the F-35, Ukraine can immediately receive the F-16. We will immediately deliver the F-16s that we promised to Ukraine," Bart de Wever emphasized.

By the way, during his visit to Kyiv, he also announced the allocation of one billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

