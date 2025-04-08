Belgium announced large-scale aid for Ukraine

On April 8, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever officially confirmed that his country is ready to provide a one billion euro aid package to Ukraine. He made the announcement during his visit to Kyiv.

De Wever announced his country's decision during a press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every year we will allocate one billion for defense issues," the Belgian Prime Minister promised. Share

Moreover, Bart de Wever expressed great interest in locating Belgian defense production in Ukraine.

Against this background, he announced the signing of four relevant contracts at once.

According to the politician, Belgium is determined to help Ukraine build its own defense capabilities.

We also need to re-arm Europe against renewed Russian aggression. We need to work together to see how our private sector can become interested in the prospect of investing in Ukraine and building opportunities for our military-industrial complex. Bart de Wever Prime Minister of Belgium

What is important to understand is that representatives of the new Belgian government, which began work 2 months ago, have not previously visited Ukraine.