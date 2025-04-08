Belgium announced large-scale aid for Ukraine

On April 8, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever officially confirmed that his country is ready to provide a one billion euro aid package to Ukraine. He made the announcement during his visit to Kyiv.
- This aid package reflects a significant step in the strategic partnership between Belgium and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in enhancing security and defense measures.
- The development comes as the new Belgian government, in office for 2 months, showcases its commitment to supporting Ukraine, marking a positive shift in bilateral relations.
De Wever announced his country's decision during a press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Moreover, Bart de Wever expressed great interest in locating Belgian defense production in Ukraine.
Against this background, he announced the signing of four relevant contracts at once.
According to the politician, Belgium is determined to help Ukraine build its own defense capabilities.
What is important to understand is that representatives of the new Belgian government, which began work 2 months ago, have not previously visited Ukraine.
