A senior NATO official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, officially confirmed that the offensive of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine has slowed significantly — primarily due to colossal losses, difficult weather conditions, and effective defense by the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Expert analysis suggests that the Russian army's offensive has faltered due to exhaustion and diminishing effectiveness, leading to diminishing returns on their operations.
- Successful local counterattacks and consistent defense by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, are pivotal in holding positions and pressuring the advancing Russian forces.
The Russian army's offensive began to falter
According to Alliance calculations, Russia's territorial gains over the past month are five times smaller than five months ago.
One of the main reasons for such a sharp change in the situation at the front is the better fortified defense and new fighting methods of Ukrainian soldiers.
We must also not forget the massive use of drones, which have become a key weapon in the conflict.
What is important to understand is that in November 2024, the Russian army advanced 730.5 km², and in March, only 143 km².
Expert George Barros from the American Institute for the Study of War has already made a statement on this matter.
It is also worth noting that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting successful local counterattacks and holding positions, especially in the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions.
