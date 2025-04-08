The situation in the Lymansky direction has significantly deteriorated

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is actively throwing a large number of infantry into battle and using many drones for attacks, including on fiber optics. Moreover, in some places there are 10 Russian invaders for every Ukrainian soldier.

What is really happening in the Lymansky direction?

Anastasiya Blyshchyk, spokeswoman for the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, the Russian occupiers are putting pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an incredible number of infantry.

"These can be both large infantry groups and small infantry groups that take advantage of the weather conditions. They do everything to wedge themselves into our battle formations, to rush to the rear as quickly as possible and cause us trouble," Blyshchyk emphasized.

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers are short of men on this section of the front.

The Russian army, despite colossal losses, is rapidly replenishing with new soldiers.