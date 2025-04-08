The situation in the Lymansky direction has significantly deteriorated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The situation in the Lymansky direction has significantly deteriorated

What is really happening in the Lymansky direction?
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army is actively throwing a large number of infantry into battle and using many drones for attacks, including on fiber optics. Moreover, in some places there are 10 Russian invaders for every Ukrainian soldier.

Points of attention

  • Weather conditions are being used by the Russian army to advance and infiltrate Ukrainian battle formations in the Lymansky direction.
  • Despite significant losses, the Russian army maintains its offensive potential with operational replenishment strategies, posing a continuous threat to Ukrainian forces.

What is really happening in the Lymansky direction?

Anastasiya Blyshchyk, spokeswoman for the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave, made a statement on this occasion.

According to her, the Russian occupiers are putting pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an incredible number of infantry.

"These can be both large infantry groups and small infantry groups that take advantage of the weather conditions. They do everything to wedge themselves into our battle formations, to rush to the rear as quickly as possible and cause us trouble," Blyshchyk emphasized.

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers are short of men on this section of the front.

The Russian army, despite colossal losses, is rapidly replenishing with new soldiers.

"Because they have this system of operational replenishment of their losses, they continue to maintain their offensive potential, and it is not lost... Indeed, in some places there are 10 Russian occupiers for every one of our infantrymen," Blyshchyk said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 8, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The "Ptahy" project has begun building inclusive restrooms — photo
What is important to know about the mission of the “Pee with Dignity” project
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Goldman Sachs assessed the chances of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
What Goldman Sachs is currently predicting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?