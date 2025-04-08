Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1140th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.
In total, 159 combat clashes took place on the front during April 7.
Losses of the Russian army as of April 8, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/08/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 926,310 (+1,290) people,
tanks — 10,572 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,011 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 25,860 (+43) units,
MLRS — 1,359 (+3) units,
air defense systems — 1,126 (+2) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,917 (+43) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,227 (+107) units,
special equipment — 3,792 (+2) units.
On April 7, the Russian army launched one missile strike using one missile against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, as well as 74 airstrikes, including dropping 120 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,800 attacks, 134 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,782 kamikaze drones for attacks.
