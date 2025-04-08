Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine


The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1140th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.
In total, 159 combat clashes took place on the front during April 7.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine highlights the intensifying conflict and the need for international attention and support.
  • Ukraine's military actions demonstrate determination and courage in the face of continuous attacks and threats from the Russian army, showcasing resilience and strength.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 8, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/08/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 926,310 (+1,290) people,

  • tanks — 10,572 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,011 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,860 (+43) units,

  • MLRS — 1,359 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,126 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,917 (+43) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,227 (+107) units,

  • special equipment — 3,792 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one command post, and a radar station of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders.

On April 7, the Russian army launched one missile strike using one missile against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, as well as 74 airstrikes, including dropping 120 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,800 attacks, 134 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,782 kamikaze drones for attacks.

