"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is angry about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased terror against Ukraine. However, he has not explained how he intends to stop Russia and its attacks.

Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions

The US president expressed his indignation during a meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

As Donald Trump noted, everything that is happening in Ukraine right now is "a very bad situation."

I don't like what's happening with the bombings, because they (the Russians — ed.) are bombing like crazy right now. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House once again reiterated that he and his team are holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peaceful settlement.

And we're kind of getting closer, but I'm not happy with all the bombing that's been going on for the last week or so. It's terrible," the American leader fumed. Share

By the way, recently, the head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, emphasized that Donald Trump's team expects the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire against Ukraine, but it is not going to wait forever.