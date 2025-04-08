"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia
"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia

The White House
Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is angry about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's increased terror against Ukraine. However, he has not explained how he intends to stop Russia and its attacks.

Points of attention

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
  • Trump's team is working towards a peaceful settlement but is concerned about the escalating violence in Ukraine.

Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions

The US president expressed his indignation during a meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

As Donald Trump noted, everything that is happening in Ukraine right now is "a very bad situation."

I don't like what's happening with the bombings, because they (the Russians — ed.) are bombing like crazy right now.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House once again reiterated that he and his team are holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine regarding a potential peaceful settlement.

And we're kind of getting closer, but I'm not happy with all the bombing that's been going on for the last week or so. It's terrible," the American leader fumed.

By the way, recently, the head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, emphasized that Donald Trump's team expects the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire against Ukraine, but it is not going to wait forever.

How do you like that?

