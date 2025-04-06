On April 6, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, officially confirmed that new contacts between the Kremlin and the White House would take place "as early as next week."

The Kremlin boasted about the beginning of a “respectful dialogue” with the US

According to Putin's aide, new Russian-American contacts are expected in the week of April 7.

Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator's special representative said he felt "cautious optimism that the dialogue between Russia and the United States has resumed."

Kirill Dmitriev added that as of today, the big focus is on restoring relations between Moscow and Washington.

"I've been busy with this for a long time, for many years. Of course, the focus is on economic and investment cooperation... We see the beginning of a respectful, good dialogue," Putin's aide emphasized.

By the way, recently the Russian dictator's special representative made a new unexpected statement after negotiations at the White House.

Dmitriev began to argue that some security guarantees for Ukraine "may be acceptable," but did not explain what exactly they were talking about.

According to him, Putin's team is allegedly currently open to security guarantees for Kyiv.