Putin announces new talks with Trump team
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin announces new talks with Trump team

The Kremlin boasted about the beginning of a “respectful dialogue” with the US
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 6, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, officially confirmed that new contacts between the Kremlin and the White House would take place "as early as next week."

Points of attention

  • The Russian dictator's team appears open to some security guarantees for Ukraine, sparking speculation on the nature of these assurances.
  • Stay tuned for further updates as the dialogue between Russia and the United States progresses.

The Kremlin boasted about the beginning of a “respectful dialogue” with the US

According to Putin's aide, new Russian-American contacts are expected in the week of April 7.

Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator's special representative said he felt "cautious optimism that the dialogue between Russia and the United States has resumed."

Kirill Dmitriev added that as of today, the big focus is on restoring relations between Moscow and Washington.

"I've been busy with this for a long time, for many years. Of course, the focus is on economic and investment cooperation... We see the beginning of a respectful, good dialogue," Putin's aide emphasized.

By the way, recently the Russian dictator's special representative made a new unexpected statement after negotiations at the White House.

Dmitriev began to argue that some security guarantees for Ukraine "may be acceptable," but did not explain what exactly they were talking about.

According to him, Putin's team is allegedly currently open to security guarantees for Kyiv.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is losing patience with Putin. What's really going on in the White House
Trump began to suspect that Putin was fooling him
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?
Putin may receive hundreds of billions to continue the war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former MI6 chief sounds alarm over Putin, Trump and Xi's plans
Former MI6 chief urges world not to ignore new threats

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?