On April 6, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, officially confirmed that new contacts between the Kremlin and the White House would take place "as early as next week."
Points of attention
- The Russian dictator's team appears open to some security guarantees for Ukraine, sparking speculation on the nature of these assurances.
- Stay tuned for further updates as the dialogue between Russia and the United States progresses.
The Kremlin boasted about the beginning of a “respectful dialogue” with the US
According to Putin's aide, new Russian-American contacts are expected in the week of April 7.
Against this backdrop, the Russian dictator's special representative said he felt "cautious optimism that the dialogue between Russia and the United States has resumed."
Kirill Dmitriev added that as of today, the big focus is on restoring relations between Moscow and Washington.
By the way, recently the Russian dictator's special representative made a new unexpected statement after negotiations at the White House.
Dmitriev began to argue that some security guarantees for Ukraine "may be acceptable," but did not explain what exactly they were talking about.
According to him, Putin's team is allegedly currently open to security guarantees for Kyiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-