Former MI6 chief sounds alarm over Putin, Trump and Xi's plans

Former MI6 chief Alex Younger has warned that US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping intend to divide the world into spheres of influence that will sweep away the notion of national sovereignty in countries such as Europe.

Former MI6 chief urges world not to ignore new threats

According to Younger, Britain must do everything possible to quickly and efficiently rearm and create reserves.

He concluded that Putin had not abandoned his intentions to dominate Eastern Europe and undermine the West.

The former head of MI6 is urging Britons not to ignore the fact that the threat from Russia — and its proximity to the US — is real.

Putin and Trump have done everything they can together to convince us that the rules have changed. Alex Younger Former head of MI6

He believes that all Britons should prepare for war, not just the military.