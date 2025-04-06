Former MI6 chief sounds alarm over Putin, Trump and Xi's plans
Former MI6 chief sounds alarm over Putin, Trump and Xi's plans

Former MI6 chief urges world not to ignore new threats
Source:  The Independent

Former MI6 chief Alex Younger has warned that US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping intend to divide the world into spheres of influence that will sweep away the notion of national sovereignty in countries such as Europe.

Points of attention

  • Emphasizing the real threat posed by Russia's proximity to the US, Younger calls for global attention towards countering the changing dynamics orchestrated by Putin and Trump.
  • Younger emphasizes the necessity for a shift in mindset from passive observers to active participants in defending against emerging geopolitical challenges.

Former MI6 chief urges world not to ignore new threats

According to Younger, Britain must do everything possible to quickly and efficiently rearm and create reserves.

He concluded that Putin had not abandoned his intentions to dominate Eastern Europe and undermine the West.

The former head of MI6 is urging Britons not to ignore the fact that the threat from Russia — and its proximity to the US — is real.

Putin and Trump have done everything they can together to convince us that the rules have changed.

Alex Younger

Alex Younger

Former head of MI6

He believes that all Britons should prepare for war, not just the military.

I think it's more convenient for us to think of the army as the England football team: they go and do their thing there, and we watch it on TV — and it can't be like that anymore," Younger emphasized.

