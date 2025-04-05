Trump unintentionally dealt a blow to the Russian economy — what are the consequences?

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump did not impose tariffs against the aggressor country Russia, it still suffered from the American leader's decisions.
Points of attention
- Not only did Trump's actions impact the Russian economy, but OPEC's plans to increase oil production are also expected to negatively affect the Russian stock market.
- The decrease in capitalization of major Russian companies like Sberbank, Gazprom, Mechel, and Novatek highlights the vulnerability of the Russian economy to external factors.
What is happening to the Russian economy?
Analysts point out that Russian stock exchanges collapsed after the US president launched a global tariff war.
It is hard to ignore the fact that the capitalization of companies on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has decreased by $23.7 billion.
The MOEX Russia index, which tracks Russia's 43 largest public companies, has lost 8% over the past few days.
According to experts, this was the largest drop in the last 3 years.
Analysts have predicted that the US tariffs will likely cause a global economic slowdown and a decline in oil demand and, consequently, oil prices. This will also have a negative impact on the aggressor country.
