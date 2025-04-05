Trump unintentionally dealt a blow to the Russian economy — what are the consequences?

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump did not impose tariffs against the aggressor country Russia, it still suffered from the American leader's decisions.

What is happening to the Russian economy?

Analysts point out that Russian stock exchanges collapsed after the US president launched a global tariff war.

It is hard to ignore the fact that the capitalization of companies on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has decreased by $23.7 billion.

The MOEX Russia index, which tracks Russia's 43 largest public companies, has lost 8% over the past few days.

According to experts, this was the largest drop in the last 3 years.

In particular, the shares of such Russian giants as Sberbank (5.2%), Gazprom (4.9%), metallurgical and coal giant Mechel (7%) and gas company Novatek (5.4%) fell in price.

Analysts have predicted that the US tariffs will likely cause a global economic slowdown and a decline in oil demand and, consequently, oil prices. This will also have a negative impact on the aggressor country.