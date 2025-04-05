"Hands off!". Americans ready to rise up against Trump and Musk

On April 5, about 1,200 demonstrations will take place in the United States against the policies of US President Donald Trump and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk. According to organizers, these may be the largest protests since the Republican returned to the White House.

Many Americans do not support Trump's policies

The organizers of the protests draw attention to the fact that they will be held under the slogan "Hands off!".

This will be another opportunity for critics of Trump and Musk to demonstrate their disagreement with the radical changes in US foreign and domestic policy.

One of the organizers of the protests, co-founder of the Indivisible organization Ezra Levin, has already made a statement on this matter.

"This huge demonstration sends a very clear message to Musk, Trump, Republicans in Congress, and all their supporters that we do not want their hands on our democracy, our communities, our schools, our friends, and our neighbors," he stressed. Share

What is important to understand is that about 150 activist groups registered to participate in the protests.

According to preliminary data, events are planned in all 50 states, as well as in Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Mexico and Portugal.

One of the largest protests is scheduled to take place on Washington's National Mall.