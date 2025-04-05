Ukraine's accession to NATO. Rutte responded to Trump's scandalous statements

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the loud statements of US President Donald Trump that Ukraine will never become a member of the Alliance. As the Secretary General noted, at the Washington summit it was decided that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible - Trump's statements have not changed anything.
Points of attention
- Rutte emphasizes the importance of separating the pursuit of peace agreements from long-term perspectives such as NATO membership for Ukraine.
- Collaborative efforts within NATO aim to support Ukraine and facilitate its journey towards achieving a peace agreement or ceasefire.
Rutte denied Trump's claim
The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that no one ever promised Ukraine that membership in the Alliance would be part of a peace agreement or ceasefire.
According to Rutte, NATO members, including the United States, are currently working together to take command in Wiesbaden (the new NATO command — ed.), from where all support comes to Ukraine.
In addition, the Alliance leadership is trying to understand how best to help Ukraine become even more interoperable with NATO, build its own armed forces, and reach a hopeful moment of a peace agreement or ceasefire.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-