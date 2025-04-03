Categorical US demand. Rubio addresses NATO countries

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is insisting that all allies must commit to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP, he said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General ahead of a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.
Points of attention
- Marco Rubio is demanding that all NATO countries increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP to enhance defense preparedness in the face of threats like Russian aggression.
- Rubio highlights the importance of a realistic path to achieving the defense spending target and calls for a commitment from all NATO members, including the United States.
- The US Secretary of State emphasizes that the new defense spending requirements also apply to the United States itself, showcasing a commitment to strengthening the Alliance.
Rubio addressed NATO countries with a categorical demand
Rubio stressed that he believes NATO member states are capable of doing this. He also emphasized that he does not consider the excuse that certain states do not have the money in their budgets to be sufficient.
Marco Rubio said that this demand from the US is categorical.
He also assured that the new requirements for defense spending apply not only to European states, but also to the United States itself.
He also recalled the Russian aggression, which, in his opinion, should be a sufficient signal to other states about the need for rearmament.
The events of recent years remind us that strengthening is necessary.
Rubio used this opportunity to emphasize that his country intends to remain in the Alliance.
