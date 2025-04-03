Categorical US demand. Rubio addresses NATO countries

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is insisting that all allies must commit to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP, he said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General ahead of a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.

Rubio addressed NATO countries with a categorical demand

Rubio stressed that he believes NATO member states are capable of doing this. He also emphasized that he does not consider the excuse that certain states do not have the money in their budgets to be sufficient.

This is a gathering not just of partners and allies, but of very advanced economies, rich countries that can do more... I can assure you, we also have national needs, but we prioritize defense and expect our partners to do the same. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

Marco Rubio said that this demand from the US is categorical.

He also assured that the new requirements for defense spending apply not only to European states, but also to the United States itself.

We want to leave here with the understanding that there is a realistic path, that each member will make a commitment and implement it, to reach the 5% target. And that includes the United States, which needs to increase its share, because the threats are really that serious. Share

He also recalled the Russian aggression, which, in his opinion, should be a sufficient signal to other states about the need for rearmament.

The events of recent years remind us that strengthening is necessary.

Rubio used this opportunity to emphasize that his country intends to remain in the Alliance.