Categorical US demand. Rubio addresses NATO countries
Category
World
Publication date

Categorical US demand. Rubio addresses NATO countries

Rubio
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is insisting that all allies must commit to raising defense spending to 5% of GDP, he said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General ahead of a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels.

Points of attention

  • Marco Rubio is demanding that all NATO countries increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP to enhance defense preparedness in the face of threats like Russian aggression.
  • Rubio highlights the importance of a realistic path to achieving the defense spending target and calls for a commitment from all NATO members, including the United States.
  • The US Secretary of State emphasizes that the new defense spending requirements also apply to the United States itself, showcasing a commitment to strengthening the Alliance.

Rubio addressed NATO countries with a categorical demand

Rubio stressed that he believes NATO member states are capable of doing this. He also emphasized that he does not consider the excuse that certain states do not have the money in their budgets to be sufficient.

This is a gathering not just of partners and allies, but of very advanced economies, rich countries that can do more... I can assure you, we also have national needs, but we prioritize defense and expect our partners to do the same.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

Marco Rubio said that this demand from the US is categorical.

He also assured that the new requirements for defense spending apply not only to European states, but also to the United States itself.

We want to leave here with the understanding that there is a realistic path, that each member will make a commitment and implement it, to reach the 5% target. And that includes the United States, which needs to increase its share, because the threats are really that serious.

He also recalled the Russian aggression, which, in his opinion, should be a sufficient signal to other states about the need for rearmament.

The events of recent years remind us that strengthening is necessary.

Rubio used this opportunity to emphasize that his country intends to remain in the Alliance.

"The US president has made it clear that he supports NATO, and we plan to remain in NATO," he said, adding that he considers the opposite view to be "hysteria."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
State Department Secretary Rubio voiced Russia and Ukraine's demands to end the war
Rubio made a new statement about ending the war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio accused Musk of lying — what's the point
Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio announced the official closure of 83% of USAID programs
USAID

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?