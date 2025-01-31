State Department Secretary Rubio voiced Russia and Ukraine's demands to end the war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Russia's war against Ukraine should end with negotiations. He also added that both sides should make concessions.
Points of attention
- Rubio emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are paying a high price for the protracted war.
- According to him, Kyiv and Moscow should start working on reaching a compromise.
- The diplomat believes that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not be public and will require the active participation of allies, in particular the United States.
Rubio made a new statement about ending the war
As the head of the US State Department noted, what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did is terrible, writes the publication Megyn .
Despite this, he added that the United States and its allies also made mistakes.
According to him, everything has escalated into a situation where it comes to financing a protracted war.
The American diplomat draws attention to the fact that both Ukraine and Russia are paying a terrible price in this war.
According to Rubio, Kyiv and Moscow have realized that they will not achieve their maximalist goals.
Rubio assessed potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
As the head of the US State Department recently stated, negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will not be held publicly.
Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio emphasized that official Washington must play a role in this process.
Journalists asked Marco Rubio to comment on US President Donald Trump's promise to stop Russia's war against Ukraine on the first day.
According to the diplomat, this is really "complex work," which is why this plan could not be implemented.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-