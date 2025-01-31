State Department Secretary Rubio voiced Russia and Ukraine's demands to end the war
Source:  online.ua

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that Russia's war against Ukraine should end with negotiations. He also added that both sides should make concessions.

  • Rubio emphasized that Ukraine and Russia are paying a high price for the protracted war.
  • According to him, Kyiv and Moscow should start working on reaching a compromise.
  • The diplomat believes that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not be public and will require the active participation of allies, in particular the United States.

As the head of the US State Department noted, what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did is terrible, writes the publication Megyn .

Despite this, he added that the United States and its allies also made mistakes.

It is wrong that we somehow led people to believe that Ukraine was capable of defeating Russia, pushing everything back to the state it was in 2012 or 2014, when Russia seized Crimea.

According to him, everything has escalated into a situation where it comes to financing a protracted war.

The American diplomat draws attention to the fact that both Ukraine and Russia are paying a terrible price in this war.

According to Rubio, Kyiv and Moscow have realized that they will not achieve their maximalist goals.

"There is a lot of work to be done. And only with the United States under the leadership of President Trump can this be possible. It will not be easy and it will take some time, but I know he is determined to achieve this," the Secretary of State added.

Rubio assessed potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

As the head of the US State Department recently stated, negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine will not be held publicly.

Against this backdrop, Marco Rubio emphasized that official Washington must play a role in this process.

Journalists asked Marco Rubio to comment on US President Donald Trump's promise to stop Russia's war against Ukraine on the first day.

According to the diplomat, this is really "complex work," which is why this plan could not be implemented.

Look, this is a complex, tragic conflict that was started by Vladimir Putin (Russian dictator, — ed.), which has caused enormous damage to Ukraine and Russia, I would argue, and also to the stability of Europe.

