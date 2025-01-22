Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement
Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement

Source:  Voice of America

According to the commander of NATO's joint forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, as of today, the aggressor country Russia does not have enough forces and resources for a major breakthrough on the battlefield.

  • According to the NATO commander's forecasts, the war may continue without significant offensive action.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for an end to the war in 2025.

NATO assessed the current capabilities of the Russian army

Media representatives asked the American general how events on the front might develop during 2025.

According to Kavola, he is not worried that "Ukraine might suddenly lose."

I don't see the potential for a massive breakthrough (by the Russians. — ed.). And this is not a political, but a military vision. This is due to (the situation. — ed.) on both sides — the effective defense that the Ukrainians are putting up, but also the difficulties for the Russian side to create significant offensive forces to carry out a potential breakthrough.

Christopher Cavoli

Christopher Cavoli

NATO Allied Commander Europe

The general also predicted that there would not be many more small offensive actions on the battlefield during the year.

According to Kavola, they are truly exhausting for the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

The NATO representative emphasized that this is also indicated by the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin involved North Korean soldiers in the war.

According to the general, there will continue to be "tension between the desire to attack and the lack of manpower on the part of the Russians."

When might Russia's war against Ukraine end?

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he would like to see the war end no later than 2025,

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that everyone in the world sees that Russia is avoiding honest diplomacy in order to end this war fairly and on the basis of the UN Charter.

This is exactly what we need — the restoration of a just peace for Ukraine, and this is a victory for us, and this is what we are working for.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

It is worth noting that on October 9, the Ukrainian leader visited Croatia, where he stated that he sees a chance in the coming months to lay the prerequisites for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end in 2025 on terms acceptable to Ukraine.

