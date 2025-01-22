Trump assessed the likelihood of strengthening sanctions against Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, he will consider imposing additional sanctions against Russia in order to stop the war.

Trump does not rule out the option of tightening sanctions

Journalists asked the new head of the White House whether he would impose additional sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to hold peace talks to end the war.

Sounds likely (ed.), — Donald Trump replied. Share

According to him, negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are currently underway.

We will be speaking with President Putin very soon, and we will see what happens and how. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the Republican once again lashed out with accusations against the European Union.

According to Donald Trump, official Brussels is not spending enough money on Ukraine's defense.

He also added that he would "consider" whether the US would send additional weapons to Ukraine.

What is China doing here?

According to the new White House chief, he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine during a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He has great power, just like we have great power. I said you have to fix this," Trump stressed. Share

The American leader once again emphasized that the Ukrainian president truly wants peace.

But it takes two to tango. Let's see what happens. Donald Trump President of the United States.

What is important to understand is that former US President Joe Biden's team worked in the final months of his administration to transfer as much weapons and money as possible to Kyiv before leaving the White House.