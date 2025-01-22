Trump assessed the likelihood of strengthening sanctions against Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, he will consider imposing additional sanctions against Russia in order to stop the war.
Points of attention
- Trump described his plan of action if Putin refuses peace talks.
- The new US president added that he wants to involve the head of China in resolving the war.
- The American leader also once again accused the EU of insufficient support for Ukraine.
Trump does not rule out the option of tightening sanctions
Journalists asked the new head of the White House whether he would impose additional sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to hold peace talks to end the war.
According to him, negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are currently underway.
Against this backdrop, the Republican once again lashed out with accusations against the European Union.
According to Donald Trump, official Brussels is not spending enough money on Ukraine's defense.
He also added that he would "consider" whether the US would send additional weapons to Ukraine.
What is China doing here?
According to the new White House chief, he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine during a recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The American leader once again emphasized that the Ukrainian president truly wants peace.
What is important to understand is that former US President Joe Biden's team worked in the final months of his administration to transfer as much weapons and money as possible to Kyiv before leaving the White House.
