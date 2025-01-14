Trump may finish off Russia's economy after Biden sanctions
Trump may finish off Russia's economy after Biden sanctions

Trump knows how to stop Putin
Читати українською

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump has the opportunity to use sanctions to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin.
  • Sanctions against the export of petroleum products from Russia could seriously harm the economy of the aggressor country.
  • Trump will do everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Difficult times have come for Russia

The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.

The latest sanctions could significantly hurt Moscow, and sanctions against Russian oil could become a key weapon that President-elect Donald Trump can use as leverage to pressure Vladimir Putin.

Tom O'Donnell points out that the tankers stuck at sea confirm the fact that the sanctions of January 10 have proven more effective than limiting oil prices.

This is especially noticeable against the backdrop of a reduction in Russian oil exports due to OPEC+ quotas and excess supply on the market.

Trump knows how to stop Putin

According to the German politician, the future US president will try to put pressure on the Russian dictator.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump will do everything possible to reach an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Pursuing this goal, the Republican may impose sanctions on the export of petroleum products from Russia.

The new sanctions imposed on Russia seem quite significant. If Donald Trump really wants to hurt Russia, then as part of his desire to make a deal with Putin, he could simply impose sanctions on the export of petroleum products from Russia, especially from Russian export terminals located in the west.

According to Tom O'Donnell, this could really finish off the Russian economy.

