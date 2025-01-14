Trump may finish off Russia's economy after Biden sanctions

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump has the opportunity to use sanctions to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin.
- Sanctions against the export of petroleum products from Russia could seriously harm the economy of the aggressor country.
- Trump will do everything possible to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Difficult times have come for Russia
The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports.
It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.
Tom O'Donnell points out that the tankers stuck at sea confirm the fact that the sanctions of January 10 have proven more effective than limiting oil prices.
This is especially noticeable against the backdrop of a reduction in Russian oil exports due to OPEC+ quotas and excess supply on the market.
Trump knows how to stop Putin
According to the German politician, the future US president will try to put pressure on the Russian dictator.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump will do everything possible to reach an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Pursuing this goal, the Republican may impose sanctions on the export of petroleum products from Russia.
According to Tom O'Donnell, this could really finish off the Russian economy.
