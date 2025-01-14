The risk of humiliation and bluff. Is Trump really dangerous for Ukraine?

The scandalous and ambiguous statements of future US President Donald Trump about his methods for ending the war are frightening many Ukrainians. However, Kyiv's allies in the European Union are currently optimistic, as they are convinced that the Republican will not allow Ukraine to be defeated.

EU Remains “Cautious Optimistic” About Trump

Official Brussels is inclined to believe that the Republican leader can help war-weary Ukraine return to a position of strength.

According to EU insiders, this could happen even before any negotiations take place.

Despite this, the threat that Donald Trump could act in the most unpredictable way and make decisions beyond any logic still remains.

Against this background, the European Union is preparing for the worst possible outcome, although it hopes that it will not come to that.

According to anonymous sources, the new US leader is aware of the risk of humiliation he could suffer if Ukraine falls, comparable to President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Trump constantly criticizes Putin

European politicians also concluded that the Republican's campaign statements about the war were a "bluff."

As you know, Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he would cancel all American aid to Ukraine, but in reality, such a scenario is unlikely.

Moreover, it is stated that the new US president pleasantly shocked many leaders by asking intelligent questions about the war during meetings and calls with Europeans.

Trump expressed interest in overseeing the Ukraine deal, according to people familiar with the conversations. He also voiced criticism of Putin's behavior, even as he tried to open a channel of communication with the Russian dictator. Share

As of today, the EU is inclined to believe that an agreement to end the war will appear in the foreseeable future.