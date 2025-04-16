Putin makes new demand to Trump for ceasefire against Ukraine
Putin makes new demand to Trump for ceasefire against Ukraine

The Kremlin continues to blackmail the White House
Source:  Bloomberg

As journalists have learned, the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has demanded that the administration of US President Donald Trump allow it to buy Boeing aircraft, using money from frozen assets, after a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Putin's proposal creates a complex political and economic situation, with implications for both the aviation industry and international diplomacy.
  • The request underscores the intricate power play between Russia and the US, shedding light on the complexities of negotiating peace agreements amidst ongoing conflicts.

The Kremlin continues to blackmail the White House

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin realized that frozen funds could not be used to purchase aircraft without a ceasefire.

According to preliminary data, the agreement to purchase aircraft could become part of the easing of sanctions if Putin still agrees to Trump's main proposal regarding Ukraine.

Journalists point out that Russian assets in the United States amount to approximately $5 billion.

It's no secret that after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Boeing ceased its operations in Russia, in particular, the work of a large engineering center was stopped.

Prospects for a potential resumption of Boeing sales to Russia are growing as the American aircraft manufacturer faces pressure in other markets due to the global tariff war launched by President Donald Trump, the publication writes.

What is important to understand is that after February 24, 2022, the aggressor country Russia seized 400 foreign aircraft that were leased by its airlines.

