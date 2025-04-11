When will Putin be tried for war crimes — media reports

According to Euronews, the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine will be able to try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only after he leaves the presidency.

While Putin is not planned to be tried

What is important to understand is that Ukraine's European allies intend to create a Special Tribunal in The Hague (Netherlands) based on the Council of Europe to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

However, he still wouldn't be able to bring the Russian dictator to justice right now.

"As long as Putin remains president, the tribunal will not be able to even begin a hearing in absentia on his case. Such a process is only possible after he leaves office," one European official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters. Share

According to insiders, the same immunity will extend to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the scandalous Russian diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In addition, it is stated that the trial of these high-ranking officials can only take place if they are physically present in the courtroom.