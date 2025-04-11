When will Putin be tried for war crimes — media reports
Category
World
Publication date

When will Putin be tried for war crimes — media reports

While Putin is not planned to be tried
Читати українською
Source:  Euronews

According to Euronews, the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine will be able to try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only after he leaves the presidency.

Points of attention

  • Legal experts are closely monitoring the developments surrounding the Council of Europe's initiative to establish a Special Tribunal in The Hague and the challenges it faces in prosecuting Russian officials.
  • The complexities of international law and the political dynamics between Russia and Western countries play a crucial role in determining the timeline and feasibility of trying Putin for war crimes.

While Putin is not planned to be tried

What is important to understand is that Ukraine's European allies intend to create a Special Tribunal in The Hague (Netherlands) based on the Council of Europe to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

However, he still wouldn't be able to bring the Russian dictator to justice right now.

"As long as Putin remains president, the tribunal will not be able to even begin a hearing in absentia on his case. Such a process is only possible after he leaves office," one European official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

According to insiders, the same immunity will extend to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the scandalous Russian diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In addition, it is stated that the trial of these high-ranking officials can only take place if they are physically present in the courtroom.

This is unlikely, since Russia does not recognize the invasion of Ukraine as a crime and categorically refuses to cooperate with Western partners, the anonymous sources explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Yes or no. Ukraine's allies have made a clear demand to Putin
Putin must give a clear answer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's position on security guarantees for Ukraine has changed dramatically
What was Dmitriev talking about?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?
Putin may receive hundreds of billions to continue the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?