According to Euronews, the Council of Europe's Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine will be able to try Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only after he leaves the presidency.
Points of attention
- Legal experts are closely monitoring the developments surrounding the Council of Europe's initiative to establish a Special Tribunal in The Hague and the challenges it faces in prosecuting Russian officials.
- The complexities of international law and the political dynamics between Russia and Western countries play a crucial role in determining the timeline and feasibility of trying Putin for war crimes.
While Putin is not planned to be tried
What is important to understand is that Ukraine's European allies intend to create a Special Tribunal in The Hague (Netherlands) based on the Council of Europe to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
However, he still wouldn't be able to bring the Russian dictator to justice right now.
According to insiders, the same immunity will extend to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the scandalous Russian diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
In addition, it is stated that the trial of these high-ranking officials can only take place if they are physically present in the courtroom.
