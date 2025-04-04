Yes or no. Ukraine's allies have made a clear demand to Putin

Ukraine's allies in the "Coalition of the Determined" have officially confirmed that they are already developing options for monitoring the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Against this background, they have begun demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin clearly respond to US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal - to accept or reject it.

Putin must give a clear answer

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot, at a joint press conference with his British counterpart, David Lemmy.

According to the diplomat, on April 4, the military leadership of several countries participating in the "coalition of the determined" will arrive in Ukraine.

The main goal of this meeting is to discuss options for security guarantees with the Ukrainians.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that a powerful Ukrainian army should be the first level of guaranteeing peace.

That is why our military command will be in Kyiv today," Barro emphasized.

He also confirmed that Paris and London are in contact with the US, proposing scenarios for monitoring the ceasefire.

As the diplomat noted, Ukraine "made an important concession" when it agreed to the US proposal for an unconditional ceasefire.

Now Russia must respond to the US proposal. Whether it is a "yes" or "no" answer, it must be a quick one. Jean-Noel Barrot French Foreign Minister

He believes that Putin will not agree to a truce.