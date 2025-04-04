Yes or no. Ukraine's allies have made a clear demand to Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Yes or no. Ukraine's allies have made a clear demand to Putin

Putin must give a clear answer
Читати українською

Ukraine's allies in the "Coalition of the Determined" have officially confirmed that they are already developing options for monitoring the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Against this background, they have begun demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin clearly respond to US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal - to accept or reject it.

Points of attention

  • Paris and London are collaborating with the US on proposing ceasefire monitoring scenarios, emphasizing the importance of a quick response from Russia.
  • Barrot highlights the significance of Ukraine's acceptance of the US ceasefire proposal, calling for a swift response from Putin, whether affirmative or negative.

Putin must give a clear answer

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot, at a joint press conference with his British counterpart, David Lemmy.

According to the diplomat, on April 4, the military leadership of several countries participating in the "coalition of the determined" will arrive in Ukraine.

The main goal of this meeting is to discuss options for security guarantees with the Ukrainians.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that a powerful Ukrainian army should be the first level of guaranteeing peace.

That is why our military command will be in Kyiv today," Barro emphasized.

He also confirmed that Paris and London are in contact with the US, proposing scenarios for monitoring the ceasefire.

As the diplomat noted, Ukraine "made an important concession" when it agreed to the US proposal for an unconditional ceasefire.

Now Russia must respond to the US proposal. Whether it is a "yes" or "no" answer, it must be a quick one.

Jean-Noel Barrot

Jean-Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

He believes that Putin will not agree to a truce.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania names deadline for Ukraine's accession to the EU
Ukraine may soon join the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's entourage advises him to start blackmailing Putin
Trump should get tougher on Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War
Ukraine is not doomed to defeat

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?