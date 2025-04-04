As NBC News has learned, members of US President Donald Trump's team are urging him to show toughness in his relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In their opinion, this will not be enough to force the illegitimate head of the Kremlin to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Trump should get tougher on Putin

According to insiders from the US presidential administration, Donald Trump's inner circle is convincing the latter not to call the Russian dictator until he commits to a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Anonymous sources do not specify how the head of the White House himself reacted to the idea of blackmailing Putin.

On March 30, it became known that Trump intends to hold a new conversation with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, during which they will discuss Ukraine. He himself stated this, commenting on the progress towards ending the war.

At the same time, the American leader publicly threatened to impose new tariffs on Russian oil.

Despite this, he added that if Putin does the "right things," his anger may dissipate.