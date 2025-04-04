Trump's entourage advises him to start blackmailing Putin
Trump should get tougher on Putin
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

As NBC News has learned, members of US President Donald Trump's team are urging him to show toughness in his relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In their opinion, this will not be enough to force the illegitimate head of the Kremlin to stop his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The threat of imposing tariffs on Russian oil adds a new dimension to the complex relationship between the two leaders.
  • The outcomes of Trump's discussions with Putin could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict and global geopolitics.

According to insiders from the US presidential administration, Donald Trump's inner circle is convincing the latter not to call the Russian dictator until he commits to a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine.

Anonymous sources do not specify how the head of the White House himself reacted to the idea of blackmailing Putin.

On March 30, it became known that Trump intends to hold a new conversation with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, during which they will discuss Ukraine. He himself stated this, commenting on the progress towards ending the war.

At the same time, the American leader publicly threatened to impose new tariffs on Russian oil.

Despite this, he added that if Putin does the "right things," his anger may dissipate.

The last telephone conversation between the US and Russian leaders was on March 18, and it lasted over an hour and a half.

