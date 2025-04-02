Democratic Senator Booker criticized Trump for over 25 hours straight
Democratic Senator Booker criticized Trump for over 25 hours straight

Booker's record-breaking speech shocked the world
Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker broke a record by delivering a speech that lasted 25 hours and 5 minutes, all the while harshly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Booker's achievement of breaking Senator Strom Thurmond's record from 1957 by delivering a longer speech showcases the intense criticism faced by Trump's presidency within the Democratic party.
  • By vowing to speak as long as physically possible with nothing but a Bible verse in his pocket, Senator Booker's speech becomes a symbolic stand against the policies of the Trump administration.

Booker's record-breaking speech shocked the world

Journalists point out that for the first time in history, a Democrat managed to break the record set by the late Senator Strom Thurmond. The latter's speech, which he delivered in 1957, lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Although Booker's speech was not a formal disruption of the vote, it blocked the work of the Senate.

The politician took to the microphone on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, vowing to speak as long as he was "physically able," and, in his words, "with nothing but a Bible verse in his pocket."

The marathon speech by Booker, a member of the Senate Democratic team, came at a time when his party faces growing pressure from its constituents to take a tougher stance against Trump.

During his speech, the politician drew attention to the fact that "the country is in crisis."

In addition, he analyzed in detail many important issues that arose after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

In just 71 days, the President of the United States has done so much damage to the safety of Americans, to financial stability, and to the fundamentals of our democracy. These are not normal times for America. And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.

Cory Booker

Cory Booker

Democratic U.S. Senator

