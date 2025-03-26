Declassify immediately. Trump made an emergency decision regarding Russia

White House President Donald Trump has urgently instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to declassify the materials of the "Crossfire Hurricane" case. What is important to understand is that this concerns possible ties between his campaign and Russia in 2016.

Trump wants everyone to know the results of the investigation

According to the White House press service, the American leader ordered the "immediate" declassification of materials related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into "Crossfire Hurricane."

It started 9 years ago and was aimed at finding out whether members of Trump's campaign had ties to Russia during the presidential election.

Donald Trump's new executive order states that the investigation materials are no longer classified.

However, there are also exceptions — these are materials redacted by the FBI or those that require protection under court decisions or laws.

Subject to the exceptions noted above, the Attorney General shall promptly make the declassified materials described in this memorandum available to the public. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that 9 years ago, the FBI began covert surveillance of the campaign headquarters of then-US presidential candidate Trump, suspecting him of ties to Russia.