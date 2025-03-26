Declassify immediately. Trump made an emergency decision regarding Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Declassify immediately. Trump made an emergency decision regarding Russia

The White House
Trump wants everyone to know the results of the investigation
Читати українською

White House President Donald Trump has urgently instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to declassify the materials of the "Crossfire Hurricane" case. What is important to understand is that this concerns possible ties between his campaign and Russia in 2016.

Points of attention

  • The 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation involved covert surveillance of Trump's campaign headquarters in 2016, sparking controversy and suspicions of Russian ties.
  • The urgent declassification directive by President Trump stirs debates and curiosity surrounding the findings and implications of the investigation into his campaign's alleged connections with Russia.

Trump wants everyone to know the results of the investigation

According to the White House press service, the American leader ordered the "immediate" declassification of materials related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into "Crossfire Hurricane."

It started 9 years ago and was aimed at finding out whether members of Trump's campaign had ties to Russia during the presidential election.

Donald Trump's new executive order states that the investigation materials are no longer classified.

However, there are also exceptions — these are materials redacted by the FBI or those that require protection under court decisions or laws.

Subject to the exceptions noted above, the Attorney General shall promptly make the declassified materials described in this memorandum available to the public.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that 9 years ago, the FBI began covert surveillance of the campaign headquarters of then-US presidential candidate Trump, suspecting him of ties to Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senators make clear demands on Trump regarding Ukraine and Russia
Senators seek maximum pressure on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions
Trump commented on Putin's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's special envoy made up an "inconvenient fact" about Ukraine — he was publicly ridiculed
Grenell disgraced over statement on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?