Trump's special envoy made up an "inconvenient fact" about Ukraine — he was publicly ridiculed
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump's special envoy made up an "inconvenient fact" about Ukraine — he was publicly ridiculed

Grenell disgraced over statement on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell unexpectedly began to claim that the nuclear weapons that were in Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR belonged to Russia and that this was an "inconvenient fact." However, his cynical lie was instantly exposed.

Points of attention

  • The incident serves as a reminder of the repercussions of spreading false information and the necessity for public figures to be well-informed and truthful in their declarations.
  • The swift reaction from experts like Steven Pifer underlines the value of expertise and fact-checking in debunking false narratives and maintaining historical accuracy.

Grenell disgraced over statement on Ukraine

A member of Donald Trump's team decided to "clarify the situation" with the Budapest Memorandum.

However, as a result, he published fake statements and came under a barrage of criticism.

"The nuclear weapons belonged to Russia and were its remnants. Ukraine returned the nuclear weapons to Russia. They were not Ukrainian. This is an inconvenient fact," Grenell said.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, nuclear weapons expert Steven Pifer, immediately reacted to this scandalous statement.

As the latter noted, Trump's special envoy is "categorically wrong."

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?