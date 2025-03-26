Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell unexpectedly began to claim that the nuclear weapons that were in Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR belonged to Russia and that this was an "inconvenient fact." However, his cynical lie was instantly exposed.

Grenell disgraced over statement on Ukraine

A member of Donald Trump's team decided to "clarify the situation" with the Budapest Memorandum.

However, as a result, he published fake statements and came under a barrage of criticism.

"The nuclear weapons belonged to Russia and were its remnants. Ukraine returned the nuclear weapons to Russia. They were not Ukrainian. This is an inconvenient fact," Grenell said. Share

Let’s be clear about the Budapest Memorandum:

the nukes were Russia’s and were leftovers.



Ukraine gave the nukes back to Russia.



They weren’t Ukraine’s.



This is an uncomfortable fact. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 25, 2025

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, nuclear weapons expert Steven Pifer, immediately reacted to this scandalous statement.

As the latter noted, Trump's special envoy is "categorically wrong."