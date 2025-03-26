Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell unexpectedly began to claim that the nuclear weapons that were in Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR belonged to Russia and that this was an "inconvenient fact." However, his cynical lie was instantly exposed.
Points of attention
- The incident serves as a reminder of the repercussions of spreading false information and the necessity for public figures to be well-informed and truthful in their declarations.
- The swift reaction from experts like Steven Pifer underlines the value of expertise and fact-checking in debunking false narratives and maintaining historical accuracy.
Grenell disgraced over statement on Ukraine
A member of Donald Trump's team decided to "clarify the situation" with the Budapest Memorandum.
However, as a result, he published fake statements and came under a barrage of criticism.
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, nuclear weapons expert Steven Pifer, immediately reacted to this scandalous statement.
As the latter noted, Trump's special envoy is "categorically wrong."