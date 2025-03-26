"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions

Trump commented on Putin's actions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US leader Donald Trump, there is a possibility that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately "taking time" with signing a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump emphasizes the high casualty rate on both sides of the conflict but does not provide evidence for the claims.
  • Despite the casualties, Trump expresses a desire for the conflict to come to an end.

Trump commented on Putin's actions

I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at some point. But I think Russia wants to end this, but they can stall for time.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he himself has done this for many years in business, Newsmax reports.

The American leader explains this desire to "stay in the game" as long as possible, rather than drop out of it.

But no, I think Russia would like it to end, and I think (Ukrainian President Volodymyr — ed.) Zelensky would like it to end at this point,” Trump added.

Against this background, the US president once again reiterated that both the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders are losing an average of 2,500 soldiers each week, but did not provide any evidence.

They are not Americans, but it doesn't matter to me, from that perspective...I just want it to stop," the White House chief said.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump changes US sanctions policy towards Russia
US sanctions pressure on Russia has begun to decrease
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is losing another ally due to Trump's policies
Canada is getting closer to the European Union
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?