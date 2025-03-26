"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions

According to US leader Donald Trump, there is a possibility that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately "taking time" with signing a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.
- Trump emphasizes the high casualty rate on both sides of the conflict but does not provide evidence for the claims.
- Despite the casualties, Trump expresses a desire for the conflict to come to an end.
Trump commented on Putin's actions
According to the head of the White House, he himself has done this for many years in business, Newsmax reports.
The American leader explains this desire to "stay in the game" as long as possible, rather than drop out of it.
Against this background, the US president once again reiterated that both the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders are losing an average of 2,500 soldiers each week, but did not provide any evidence.
