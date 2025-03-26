"It may take time." Trump assessed Russia's latest actions

According to US leader Donald Trump, there is a possibility that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately "taking time" with signing a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

Trump commented on Putin's actions

I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at some point. But I think Russia wants to end this, but they can stall for time. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he himself has done this for many years in business, Newsmax reports.

The American leader explains this desire to "stay in the game" as long as possible, rather than drop out of it.

But no, I think Russia would like it to end, and I think (Ukrainian President Volodymyr — ed.) Zelensky would like it to end at this point,” Trump added. Share

Against this background, the US president once again reiterated that both the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders are losing an average of 2,500 soldiers each week, but did not provide any evidence.