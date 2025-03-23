Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine

Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said he does not support British leader Keir Starmer's plan to deploy a European peacekeeping force to Ukraine.

  • Trump's representative dismisses Starmer's plan as simplistic, drawing parallels to Winston Churchill, and expresses admiration for Putin.
  • Steve Witkoff's defense of Putin's character and actions, including claims of praying for Trump's safety, adds a new dimension to the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Witkoff made a new scandalous statement

Donald Trump's representative voiced his cynical position during an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson.

According to Steve Witkoff, he considers Keir Starmer's plan "posturing."

Moreover, the official claims that this plan is based on the "simplistic" idea of European leaders that "we should all be like Winston Churchill (British Prime Minister, who held this position twice — ed.)".

Trump's special envoy doesn't even hide that he "likes" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has killed millions of people.

I don't think Putin is a bad guy. He's very smart.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special envoy of US President Donald Trump

According to the latter, Putin was "kind" during their meeting and told him that he "prayed for Trump" when he was assassinated during the election campaign.

