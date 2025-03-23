The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region

On March 23, the Third Separate Assault Brigade officially announced that the brigade's forces, primarily the 1st Assault Battalion, managed to regain control over the settlement of Nadiya, which is located in the Luhansk region.

The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated

According to the press service of the Third Assault Brigade, the total area liberated from Russian invaders is three square kilometers.

The capture of Nadiya cost the enemy two months of effort and two mechanized regiments, the 752nd and 254th of the 20th Russian Army, wiped out, said Andrey Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps. Share

The first footage from the 30-hour operation is in this video. More details will be released later.

It is also worth noting that from October to January, units of the Third Assault Division successfully destroyed a record number of enemy targets.

Moreover, it is indicated that the brigade became the absolute leader in the number of casualties among all linear brigades of the SOU.

In four months, the fighters, flying FPVs, light bombers, and wingsuits, killed over 1,000 Russians. They destroyed over 1,000 enemy fortifications. They successfully hit hundreds of occupiers' equipment and weapons. Share