The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region

The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated
Читати українською
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

On March 23, the Third Separate Assault Brigade officially announced that the brigade's forces, primarily the 1st Assault Battalion, managed to regain control over the settlement of Nadiya, which is located in the Luhansk region.

Points of attention

  • The fighters of the brigade utilized various tactics, including FPVs, light bombers, and wingsuits, to eliminate over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy enemy fortifications, equipment, and weapons.
  • Stay informed with exclusive insights from the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA.

The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated

According to the press service of the Third Assault Brigade, the total area liberated from Russian invaders is three square kilometers.

The capture of Nadiya cost the enemy two months of effort and two mechanized regiments, the 752nd and 254th of the 20th Russian Army, wiped out, said Andrey Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps.

The first footage from the 30-hour operation is in this video. More details will be released later.

It is also worth noting that from October to January, units of the Third Assault Division successfully destroyed a record number of enemy targets.

Moreover, it is indicated that the brigade became the absolute leader in the number of casualties among all linear brigades of the SOU.

In four months, the fighters, flying FPVs, light bombers, and wingsuits, killed over 1,000 Russians. They destroyed over 1,000 enemy fortifications. They successfully hit hundreds of occupiers' equipment and weapons.

See also Online.UA's interview with the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, former commander of the Azov Regiment, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin:

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 122 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 23 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply — infographic
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Air Force attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Toretsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New achievement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?