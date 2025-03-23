The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region

On March 23, the Third Separate Assault Brigade officially announced that the brigade's forces, primarily the 1st Assault Battalion, managed to regain control over the settlement of Nadiya, which is located in the Luhansk region.
Points of attention
- The fighters of the brigade utilized various tactics, including FPVs, light bombers, and wingsuits, to eliminate over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy enemy fortifications, equipment, and weapons.
- Stay informed with exclusive insights from the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA.
The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated
According to the press service of the Third Assault Brigade, the total area liberated from Russian invaders is three square kilometers.
The first footage from the 30-hour operation is in this video. More details will be released later.
It is also worth noting that from October to January, units of the Third Assault Division successfully destroyed a record number of enemy targets.
Moreover, it is indicated that the brigade became the absolute leader in the number of casualties among all linear brigades of the SOU.
See also Online.UA's interview with the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, former commander of the Azov Regiment, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-