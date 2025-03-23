The Ukrainian Air Force attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Toretsk

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the successful defeat of the area of concentration of forces of the Russian 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment in the shelter and basement of the shelter in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

New achievement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new powerful attack on the Russian invaders was carried out on March 21.

It is currently known that the location of the Russian soldiers was completely destroyed.

As a result of the attack, enemy personnel were hit, including airborne assault groups and UAV operators.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also notes that the result of the defeat is being clarified, but the destruction of enemy personnel and their hiding places significantly reduces the effectiveness of units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Torets direction.