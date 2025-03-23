The Ukrainian Air Force attacked a concentration of Russian soldiers in Toretsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New achievement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the successful defeat of the area of concentration of forces of the Russian 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment in the shelter and basement of the shelter in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are prepared to act decisively to safeguard the security of the Ukrainian people and continue to combat the occupiers.
  • The recent achievements demonstrate the proactive stance of the Ukrainian military in defending their country against external threats.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new powerful attack on the Russian invaders was carried out on March 21.

It is currently known that the location of the Russian soldiers was completely destroyed.

As a result of the attack, enemy personnel were hit, including airborne assault groups and UAV operators.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also notes that the result of the defeat is being clarified, but the destruction of enemy personnel and their hiding places significantly reduces the effectiveness of units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Torets direction.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are ready to act decisively to deprive the occupiers of the opportunity to threaten the security of the Ukrainian people. Until next time! Glory to Ukraine! — the official message says.

