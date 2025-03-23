Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply — infographic

Over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate 1,470 Russian invaders, which is almost several hundred more than on March 21. In addition, Ukrainian defenders also successfully destroyed more than 300 pieces of Russian army equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/23/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 903,480 (+1,470) people;

tanks — 10,412 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,636 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 25,048 (+104) units;

MLRS — 1,333 (+6) units;

air defense systems — 1,116 (+5) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30,495 (+157) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,610 (+185) units;

special equipment — 3,784 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 147 combat clashes took place on the front over the past 24 hours.

Russian invaders carried out 89 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 122 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,689 attacks, including 146 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,800 kamikaze drones for attacks.