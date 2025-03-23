Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply — infographic
Russian army losses at the front have increased sharply — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate 1,470 Russian invaders, which is almost several hundred more than on March 21. In addition, Ukrainian defenders also successfully destroyed more than 300 pieces of Russian army equipment.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army from 02/24/22 to 03/23/25 paint a grim picture, with significant casualties in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces strategically targeted key enemy positions, including concentrations of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and important enemy targets, using aviation, missile troops, and artillery.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/23/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 903,480 (+1,470) people;

  • tanks — 10,412 (+9) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,636 (+27) units;

  • artillery systems — 25,048 (+104) units;

  • MLRS — 1,333 (+6) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,116 (+5) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30,495 (+157) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,610 (+185) units;

  • special equipment — 3,784 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 147 combat clashes took place on the front over the past 24 hours.

Russian invaders carried out 89 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 122 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,689 attacks, including 146 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,800 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery piece, two air defense weapons, an electronic warfare weapon, two UAV control points, and another important enemy target.

