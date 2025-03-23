Air defense forces neutralize 122 drones during new Russian attack

The aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on March 22, which lasted all night and into the morning. The Kyiv authorities reported at least three civilian deaths in the capital, including a child. The enemy used 147 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones for the attack.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 23 — what is known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Primorsko — TOT of Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, 97 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, west, and center of the country. 25 enemy simulator drones have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this time the Russian invaders used a larger number of attack UAVs (at least 122 units), and simulator drones, respectively — 25.

The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odessa, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.