"Coalition of the willing". Macron announced a new summit in support of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Coalition of the willing". Macron announced a new summit in support of Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron
Macron
Читати українською

The next summit of the "coalition of the willing" is scheduled for March 27. It is to be held in Paris and with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron organizes a summit of the 'coalition of the willing' to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.
  • The summit, set for March 27 in Paris with Ukrainian President Zelensky's participation, focuses on building a sustainable military model to deter Russian incursions.
  • Macron aims to finalize support for the Ukrainian army and define security guarantees for European forces to safeguard peace in the region.

Macron announced a new summit with the participation of Zelenskyy

This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on the social network X.

This meeting will follow the meeting of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces last week in Paris and today's meeting of the Deputy Chiefs of Operational Commands in London.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to Macron, the allies plan to complete their work supporting the Ukrainian army and build a sustainable military model to prevent future Russian invasions.

We will also define the security guarantees that European forces can provide. We want to protect peace.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Macron firmly put Putin in his place
Macron called for ignoring Putin's demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Scholz turn to Ukraine after Putin's new cynical demand
Macron and Scholz rejected Putin's next ultimatum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron considers alternative to sending European troops to Ukraine
A UN peacekeeping mission may be deployed to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?