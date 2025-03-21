"Coalition of the willing". Macron announced a new summit in support of Ukraine

The next summit of the "coalition of the willing" is scheduled for March 27. It is to be held in Paris and with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- French President Macron organizes a summit of the 'coalition of the willing' to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.
- The summit, set for March 27 in Paris with Ukrainian President Zelensky's participation, focuses on building a sustainable military model to deter Russian incursions.
- Macron aims to finalize support for the Ukrainian army and define security guarantees for European forces to safeguard peace in the region.
Macron announced a new summit with the participation of Zelenskyy
This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on the social network X.
According to Macron, the allies plan to complete their work supporting the Ukrainian army and build a sustainable military model to prevent future Russian invasions.
Next Thursday in Paris, we will hold a summit of the coalition of volunteers in the presence of President @ZelenskyyUa.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 20, 2025
This meeting follows last week’s gathering of military chiefs of staff in Paris and today’s meeting of operational deputy chiefs in London.
We will finalise
We will also define the security guarantees that European forces can provide. We want to protect peace.
