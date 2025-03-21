As The Telegraph has learned, French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently actively considering the possibility of forming a mission to protect Ukraine as part of a potential future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.

A UN peacekeeping mission may be deployed to Ukraine

According to journalists, the head of the French republic decided to look for alternatives to the introduction of European troops into Ukraine to protect it from potential Russian attacks.

As you know, not many EU countries are willing to provide their soldiers for this mission.

British leader Keir Starmer and Macron himself are currently leading efforts to create a "coalition of the willing" of NATO and EU countries to form a peacekeeping contingent, supported by security guarantees from the United States.

Starmer recently convened an urgent meeting of 30 senior military leaders from European countries and beyond to discuss these plans.

He officially confirmed that the allies are moving into the "operational phase", but it is still difficult to say how many countries are ready to send troops and how this plan will be implemented.

Macron raised the topic of an alternative to the UN at a European Council summit on Thursday with Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general for security affairs, who was a guest of the gathered EU leaders. Share

However, it is important to understand that any UN peacekeeping force cannot be deployed without the approval of the Security Council.