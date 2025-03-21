As The Telegraph has learned, French leader Emmanuel Macron is currently actively considering the possibility of forming a mission to protect Ukraine as part of a potential future peace agreement under the auspices of the United Nations.
Points of attention
- The potential deployment of a UN peacekeeping force raises questions about its feasibility and effectiveness in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- Efforts by Macron and other leaders to seek diplomatic solutions underscore the complexity of finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.
A UN peacekeeping mission may be deployed to Ukraine
According to journalists, the head of the French republic decided to look for alternatives to the introduction of European troops into Ukraine to protect it from potential Russian attacks.
As you know, not many EU countries are willing to provide their soldiers for this mission.
British leader Keir Starmer and Macron himself are currently leading efforts to create a "coalition of the willing" of NATO and EU countries to form a peacekeeping contingent, supported by security guarantees from the United States.
Starmer recently convened an urgent meeting of 30 senior military leaders from European countries and beyond to discuss these plans.
He officially confirmed that the allies are moving into the "operational phase", but it is still difficult to say how many countries are ready to send troops and how this plan will be implemented.
However, it is important to understand that any UN peacekeeping force cannot be deployed without the approval of the Security Council.
Given the fact that Russia — and potentially the US — opposes this, the implementation of this plan is unlikely.
