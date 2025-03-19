German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron have publicly announced that they will not stop providing military aid to Ukraine, despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanding that all supplies be stopped.

Macron and Scholz rejected Putin's next ultimatum

On March 18, the Kremlin announced that the Russian dictator was demanding a halt to the supply of all foreign military aid to Ukraine, ostensibly in order to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz immediately reacted to this statement.

"We both agree: Ukraine can rely on us, Ukraine can rely on Europe, and we will not let them down," the German leader said after meeting with the French president. Share

He also added that US support "has been and remains indispensable."

That is why it is so important that Washington also continues to provide military support to Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

What is important to understand is that on March 18, during negotiations with Donald Trump, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire.

Despite this, he allegedly agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.