Macron and Scholz turn to Ukraine after Putin's new cynical demand
Macron and Scholz turn to Ukraine after Putin's new cynical demand

Source:  NTV

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron have publicly announced that they will not stop providing military aid to Ukraine, despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanding that all supplies be stopped.

Points of attention

  • Scholz underscores the critical role of US support for Ukraine and calls for sustained assistance from Washington to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • Ongoing developments highlight the escalating tensions and complex dynamics in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with global leaders taking a firm stance to support Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Macron and Scholz rejected Putin's next ultimatum

On March 18, the Kremlin announced that the Russian dictator was demanding a halt to the supply of all foreign military aid to Ukraine, ostensibly in order to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz immediately reacted to this statement.

"We both agree: Ukraine can rely on us, Ukraine can rely on Europe, and we will not let them down," the German leader said after meeting with the French president.

He also added that US support "has been and remains indispensable."

That is why it is so important that Washington also continues to provide military support to Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

What is important to understand is that on March 18, during negotiations with Donald Trump, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire.

Despite this, he allegedly agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

However, immediately after this promise by Putin, dozens of Russian drones, and later missiles, including ballistic missiles, attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

