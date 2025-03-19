Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine after Putin's partial "agreement" to cease-fire
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine after Putin's partial "agreement" to cease-fire

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin lied about a partial ceasefire
On March 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. But in return, he agreed to refrain from attacking Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure. Despite this, within hours of Putin’s fake order to halt the attacks, about 40 Russian drones launched an airstrike on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Despite international calls for a full ceasefire, Putin rejected the offer, signaling a prolonged conflict unless swift action is taken by the global community.
  • The humanitarian crisis escalates as more civilian areas are attacked, leading to injuries and damages, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions.

Putin lied about a partial ceasefire

On the night of March 18, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was attacking civilian infrastructure.

He also officially confirmed that there was a direct hit by a “shaheed” in a hospital in Sumy. The Russian Federation also struck cities in the Donetsk region.

The Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.

Today, Putin effectively rejected the offer of a full ceasefire. It would be right for the world to respond by rejecting any attempts by Putin to prolong the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

On the morning of March 19, it also became known that the Russian army attacked the railway energy system in the Dnipropetrovsk region: a fire broke out, and there were areas without power.

In addition, it is indicated that during the elimination of the consequences, the enemy carried out a second strike.

To extinguish the fire at the facility, an order was given for the departure of a fire train from Ukrzaliznytsia. We are working on restoration. Fortunately, there were no injuries, — the UZ reported.

Photo: screenshot

On the night of March 19, another hospital in Sumy region was destroyed by a Russian drone attack.

As a result of the shelling of Sloviansk, three civilians were injured, and houses and transport were damaged.

