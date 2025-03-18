Negotiations between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin concluded on the evening of March 18. The illegitimate Kremlin leader effectively rejected the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but instead agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The results of the Trump-Putin talks are known

First of all, the US president and the Russian dictator agreed that peace talks to end the war should "begin immediately in the Middle East."

The White House reported that Trump and Putin allegedly want to achieve a lasting peace.

Against this backdrop, the parties concluded that the movement towards peace "will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire and permanent peace."

Also in the focus of Trump and Putin was the relationship between the United States and Russia.

"Both leaders agreed that a future with improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia has enormous benefits. This includes huge economic deals and geopolitical stability once peace is achieved," the White House said in a statement.

It is also worth noting that during the negotiations, Putin demanded "a stop to forced mobilization in Ukraine and the rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," and also cynically lied about the "barbaric crimes" of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.