What to expect from Putin after the war is over — a warning from the Czech Republic

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop, even if a just and lasting peace is achieved in Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala believes he could start a new war within the next few years.
Points of attention
- Europe should not depend solely on US aid and must focus on self-defense by actively investing in security measures suggested by Fiala.
- Petr Fiala stresses the urgency for EU countries to act swiftly and not delay preparations for potential conflicts, emphasizing the need to be proactive in the face of threats.
Europe must prepare for different scenarios
As Petr Fiala claims, the situation is so serious that it simply cannot be ignored and pretend that there is no threat.
He also predicted that the aggressor country, Russia, would need 4 to 6 years to prepare for a new war.
Against this background, Fiala urged EU countries not to waste time and to prepare for a potential conflict.
He also recalled that official Brussels has already received a clear signal from US President Donald Trump's team that Europe must take care of its own defense and begin arming itself more.
In his opinion, right now the EU must grit its teeth and actively invest in its own security.
