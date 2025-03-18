Putin has made a new cynical demand for a ceasefire
Putin has made a new cynical demand for a ceasefire

Putin continues to invent new demands
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg News reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has unexpectedly demanded a halt to all arms shipments to Ukraine during a 30-day “truce” on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming telephone talks between the Russian dictator and the US president are crucial in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin's confirmation of the call and Putin's conditions for signing a ceasefire indicate the complexity of the diplomatic efforts.

Putin continues to invent new demands

As is known, on March 18, the Russian dictator and the US president plan to hold telephone talks on ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the main goal of this conversation is a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine has already supported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the call will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. (Kyiv time — ed.).

According to media reports, Vladimir Putin has already made the cessation of arms supplies a necessary condition for signing a ceasefire. He stated this during talks with Donald Trump's special representative in Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on this information. The White House National Security Council also did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite Putin's push to halt all arms supplies to Ukraine, the minimum goal is for US aid to cease altogether.

