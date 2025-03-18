The head of US National Intelligence shocked the world with a statement about the relationship between Trump and Putin
The head of US National Intelligence shocked the world with a statement about the relationship between Trump and Putin

US Director of National Intelligence calls Trump and Putin "very good friends"
Source:  Sky News

According to the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "very good friends."

Points of attention

  • The statement highlights the ongoing discussions and efforts to enhance cooperation between the US and Russia.
  • The alleged friendly relationship between Trump and Putin brings attention to the importance of diplomacy and common goals

US Director of National Intelligence calls Trump and Putin "very good friends"

Tulsi Gabbard told reporters that right now the head of the White House and the Kremlin dictator are supposedly focused on finding ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Russia.

According to the latter, the ties between official Washington and Moscow have "very ancient roots."

The US Director of National Intelligence added that Donald Trump intends to expand relations centered "around peace, prosperity, freedom and security."

"We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen common goals and common interests," said Tulsi Gabbard.

What is important to understand is that new negotiations are scheduled to take place on March 18 between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The American authorities stated that the head of the White House is "determined" to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

